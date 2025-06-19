West Linn-Wilsonville School Board renews Superintendent Kathy Ludwig’s contract Published 12:35 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Every year, the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board takes part in an evaluation process for the superintendent.

Dr. Kathy Ludwig, who was selected as the new superintendent in 2016 after working as deputy superintendent prior, had her contract renewed once again following a special school board meeting Wednesday, June 18.

“The West Linn-Wilsonville School Board has one employee and that is the superintendent,” said board member Kirsten Wyatt. “So as such, we take our responsibility to evaluate the superintendent’s performance very seriously, especially before we consider a new or an updated employment contract.”

Ludwig’s new contract extends from July 1, 2025 to July 1, 2028. The cost-of-living adjustment is the same as the licensed teaching staff and administrator, which is 4% for the next biennium. Ludwig’s contract was also renewed in 2021, when she received a 10% raise on top of the cost-of-living adjustment she receives each year.

“It’s so helpful in leadership, especially during difficult times, to know that you have people in your corner and that we can have hard conversations,” said Ludwig. “You each have been incredible thought partners through the years, this year in particular. And I take to heart every single comment and feedback about how we could have done things better this year.”

There was no market adjustment to Ludwig’s overall salary as superintendent because her compensation now aligns with the compensations of similarly sized districts in Oregon.

“In the (Monday evening) board meeting, during my comments, I mentioned how this was an incredibly difficult and hard year as a board member. But I really don’t want to discount that for Dr. Ludwig as well. This was a very difficult and hard year to be a superintendent leading a very large district through unprecedented times,” said board member Maegan Vidal.

The board members added that the superintendent evaluation gave them an opportunity to look ahead to next year and the goals they’d like to achieve then. Specifically, they are looking at ways to expand transparency and communication between the school district and community.