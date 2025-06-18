West Linn-Wilsonville School District approves tightened budget for 2025-26 Published 4:35 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

After a series of public meetings debating the future of West Linn primary schools, $15 million in budget cuts, teacher reductions and a busy set of budget committee meetings, the West Linn-Wilsonville School District has an approved 2025-26 school year budget.

The West Linn-Wilsonville School Board voted to adopt the budget during its Monday, June 16 meeting.

The district’s budget totals $266,164,320, which accounts for the funding cuts and staff reductions that were announced last year.

The budget is distributed across four funds: general, special revenue, debt services and capital projects. The total is $10.5 million less than last year’s budget and reflects the district’s allocation from the proposed $11.36 billion State School Fund for the 2025-2027 biennium.

The decrease also relates to fewer capital expenditures from the 2021 capital improvement construction bond as those projects are completed and a future bond is placed on the November 2025 ballot.

Several changes were made to the budget since it was approved by the budget committee May 19, all to account for additional funding to recall teaching positions.

These changes were less than 10% of the fund’s total expenditures, so the district does not have to submit a separate supplemental budget.

The changes transfer $175,000 from the Land Fund to the General Fund to support a salaried position starting July 1. The adjusted budget also includes a $2,500 change to the debt service fund.

“This adjustment allied with our ongoing commitment to prioritize student support and balancing fiscal responsibility,” said district business director Sơn LêHughes.

If Oppenlander fields are sold, $6.5 million in revenue will go into the Land Fund and $1.2 million will be used toward baseball and softball fields.

The district’s school fund allocation for next school year will be $68,548,678. When combined with local property tax revenues, projected local option levy revenues and education service district allocations, the total revenue for next year is $143.9 million. Costs would exceed revenues by an estimated $7.6 million for next school year. Currently, the district estimates $14 million in carry-over ending fund balance.