West Linn-Wilsonville School Board green lights November construction bond Published 4:41 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The West Linn-Wilsonville School Board voted this week to place a new $185 million capital construction bond on the Nov. 4, 2025 ballot. The approved bond that would raise $185 million at the current tax rate of $2.93 per $1,000 of assessed value.

The funding would be distributed to improvements districtwide, with projects predominantly focused on safety, stewardship and wellness.

The bond includes all of the “mission critical” improvement projects highlighted by the district’s operations department during the Long Range Facilities Plan development process. These improvements are focused on repairs across the district that were either deferred or at facilities on the verge of failure.

Other projects include improvements to athletic facilities at Rosemont Ridge Middle School, Riverside High School, Wilsonville High School and Meridian Creek Middle School, along with stewardship projects such as replacing furniture, fixtures and building equipment. At several schools, projects include system improvements like roof replacements. These schools are Boeckman Creek Primary School, Boones Ferry Primary School, Cedaroak Park Primary School, Inza R. Wood Middle School, Rosemont Ridge Middle School, West Linn High School and Wilsonville High School.

The board also directed the operations department to apply for an Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching grant for up to $6 million. If granted, these funds would match bond revenues raised by taxpayers and go toward the approved capital improvements.

The 2025 bond projects will be overseen by Capital Construction Program Manager Remo Douglas, who is taking on all capital program responsibilities after Chief Operations Officer Pat McGough retires this summer.