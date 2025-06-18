It is now illegal to park beside a yellow curb in West Linn Published 2:31 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Prior to city council action on Monday, it was not expressly prohibited by city code

The West Linn City Council updated three parking ordinances this week to clarify regulations and address concerns from residents.

With the newly updated ordinances, parking along a red or yellow curb or leaving a moving or storage container on the street for more than 72 hours both now constitute a violation that can be enforced with a fine. The new rules also specify that the monetary amounts of these parking citations are established by the council.

The council unanimously voted to adopt the updated ordinances at a meeting Monday, June 16.

Though red and yellow painted curbs are commonly understood to be off limits for street parking, the West Linn municipal code previously had no language that expressly prohibited parking by painted curbs unless there was also a posted sign about the restriction. Without language in the code, police had no authority to cite drivers for parking beside a yellow or red curb.

Police Chief Peter Mahuna said confusion over the rules recently led to police receiving complaints about officers not citing drivers parked in these areas.

Mayor Rory Bialostosky asked city staff how frequently the curbs are repainted, as chipped or faded paint can lead to confusion. Mahuna said the city has a schedule for when to repaint curbs, but staff could also repaint curbs as needed.

Mahuna noted the police have also recently received complaints about moving or storage containers left on the street. Some residents said the containers can impede sight lines for drivers, according to Mahuna.

The new ordinance clarifies that storage containers or dumpsters cannot remain on the road for more than 72 hours or “be placed in a manner that interferes with traffic or creates a hazard by obstructing the view of drivers.”

Mahuna clarified that officers will take an educational approach to enforcing these new rules rather than citing offenders right away.

Other parking code changes

The council also adopted new language to codify the restricted parking district near West Linn High School, where drivers are required to have a permit to park. The city specifically issues these permits to residents living within the district.

For years, limited student parking has been a major issue at the high school (one that prompted Bialostosky to first get involved in city politics as a student). Though there are now three parking lots for students at the high school and open spots available along the Broadway and West A Street bridges over I-205, there is still not enough available parking for students, leading them to park in the restricted residential areas.

Residents call WLPD to report these violations nearly every school day.

WLPD records show police issued 99 citations for parking within the restricted district near the high school between September 2024 and March 2025.

The third ordinance adopted by council seeks to clarify that the amounts for parking fines are set through a resolution by council, currently laid out in the master fees and charges schedule.

Mahuna noted that currently the fee for unclassified violations, including parking in the residential area without a permit, automatically becomes a class B violation of $265, which he felt was not fair to high school students.

According to the city’s current master fees and charges schedule, parking fines range from $30 to $440.