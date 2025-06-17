West Linn’s McKayla Castro, Gina Garvey top all-TRL softball Published 11:15 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more West Linn senior McKayla Castro was named Three Rivers League Player of the Year for 2025. (Miles Vance) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more West Linn's Gina Garvey was named Three Rivers League Coach of the Year for 2025. (Miles Vance)

It’s time to honor the best.

And many of the best in Three Rivers League softball came from West Linn, Lake Oswego and Lakeridge in 2025.

The Lions landed four players on the all-league first team and grabbed two of the league’s top honors, with senior third baseman McKayla Castro named Player of the Year and Gina Garvey named Coach of the Year.

Lake Oswego, meanwhile, put two players (Avery Latta and Avery Cavagnaro) on the first team and saw six honored overall, while Lakeridge landed one (Finley Dickson) on the first team and saw six honored overall.

Three Rivers League

First Team

Pitcher: Ellie Joseph, Oregon City, 12; Avery Rust, Tigard, 12; Avery Wolf, West Linn, 10. Catcher: Kenna Clark, Tigard, 11; Ava Diaz, Tualatin, 12. Infield: Chloe Stromme, Oregon City, 12; McKayla Castro, West Linn, 11; Maggie Schneider, Oregon City, 11; Sadie Guyette, Tualatin, 12; Meg Allen, West Linn, 12. Outfield: Avery Latta, Lake Oswego, 9; Kendall Atwood, West Linn, 11; Finley Dickson, Lakeridge, 12; Elise Bean, Oregon City, 12. Utility: Avery Cavagnaro, Lake Oswego, 10.

Player of the Year: McKayla Castro, West Linn

Pitcher of the Year: Ellie Joseph, Oregon City

Coach of the Year: Gina Garvey, West Linn

Second Team

Pitcher: Claire Masters, Tigard, 12; Reese Strode, Tualatin, 9. Catcher: Sophie Funnemark, Oregon City, 11; Piper Ruthrauff, West Linn, 11. Infield: Taylor Sirois, Tigard, 11; Maddie Moehl, Lakeridge, 11; Emery Curtis, West Linn, 12; Rylie Bugni, Oregon City, 10; Paley Sullivan, Tualatin, 12. Outfield: Vivienne McGraw, West Linn, 11; Brooklyn Robinson, Tigard, 9; Attie Oliver, Oregon City, 11. Utility: Callie Arnold, Oregon City, 11.

Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Ava Beach, Lake Oswego, 11; Meadow Sanbom, West Linn, 10; Audrey Tiffany, West Linn, 12. Catcher: Sloane Morris, Lake Oswego, 9. Infield: Kiarra Belli, Tigard, 11; Macy Maxwell, Lake Oswego, 12; Marin Lafrance, Lakeridge, 12; Abby Mogil, Oregon City, 9; Emily Sakys, West Linn, 11; Macy Safley, Lakeridge, 12; Kaiya Carnegie, Lake Oswego, 11. Outfield: Millie MacKenzie, Lakeridge, 12; Adison Johnston, West Linn, 11; Adrieanna Perez, Tigard, 12. Utility: Regan Lee, Lakeridge, 11; Emalee Andrade, Tualatin, 11.