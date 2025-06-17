West Linn council greenlights final preconstruction work for new operations complex Published 11:55 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The city of West Linn will begin working with Skanska USA Buildings on final designs and plans for the city’s new operations facility after the City Council approved a $98,000 contract with the company for preconstruction services. Skanska will also construct the facility.

For years, the city’s public works and parks and recreation departments have expressed a need for a new operations complex, saying the city long ago outgrew the current aging facility in the Sunset neighborhood. In the recently approved biennial budget for fiscal years 2026-2027, the city approved $35 million in full faith and credit loans for the facility.

Last year the city purchased 33 acres on the hillside above I-205 as the site for a future operations center. The city has already signed a $2 million contract with Scott Edwards Architect for architectural designs and a $600,000 contract with Klosh Group, Inc for construction management.

The council approved the contract with Skanska at a meeting Monday, June 16. Public Works Director Erich Lais told the council the city received 14 bids for the contract during a month-long request for proposals process. City staff and the architectural team selected the six top bidders to interview and determined Skanska was the best choice based on the interviews and bids.

In addition to paying for Skanska’s preconstruction services, the council’s approval Tuesday night also included a contract template for the actual construction of the building.

Councilor Leo Groner noted the template currently shows a lot of blank spaces and “TBDs.”

Lais and public works management analyst Morgan Lowell explained that the contract was based on already agreed upon terms. Following the preconstruction work, the city and Skanska will negotiate to determine the project schedule and the guaranteed minimum and maximum price, they said. Lowell said the guaranteed maximum price helps reduce the risk of change orders and fluctuating market factors driving up the cost of the project.

Lais added that the city currently has a firm price of $35 million for the project based on the recently approved biennial budget. The majority of bidders said they believed they could complete the project for that amount, according to Lais.

Staff will return to the council with updates about the preconstruction process and the eventual determination of the guaranteed maximum and minimum prices. No construction work will begin before those prices are set, Lowell said.

Once complete, the new facility will house the city’s public works, street, sewer, storm management and parks and recreation staff, as well as equipment and vehicles. The new building will also serve as a hub for city employees during emergencies.