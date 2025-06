Danny Wideman, Carson Boyer pace all-Three Rivers baseball Published 5:11 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The Lions did what they do.

They won. They won often. They won the Three Rivers League and they were honored big-time in response.

In the end, the West Linn baseball team saw seven players named to the all-Three Rivers League first team and grabbed three of the TRL’s biggest awards for 2025, with senior center fielder Danny Wideman named Player of the Year, senior left-hander Carson Boyer named Pitcher of the Year and Joe Monahan named Coach of the Year.

Lake Oswego and Lakeridge had three players each named to the TRL first team, including LO’s Ryder Lemm, Caden Gerritz and Merik Adler, and Lakeridge’s Jaden Tragesser, Andrew Ha and Porter Bayne.

Three Rivers League

First Team

Infield: Ryder Lemm, Lake Oswego, 10; Jaden Tragesser, Lakeridge, 11; Maverick Harper, West Linn, 12; Henry Curdy, West Linn, 11; Landon Duchane, Tigard, 12. Outfield: Danny Wideman, West Linn, 12; Caden Klouda, West Linn, 11; Andrew Ha, Lakeridge, 11; Caden Gerritz, Lake Oswego, 11; Jordan Araiza, Tualatin, 12. First Base: Alex Pearson, Tigard, 12. Catcher: Isaac Pfeifer, Tualatin, 12; Aldan Birchard, Oregon City, 12. Pitcher: Trenton Hertzog, Tigard, 10; Carson Boyer, West Linn, 12; Alex Pearson, Tigard, 12; Merik Adler, Lake Oswego, 11. Relief Pitcher: Caden Klouda, West Linn, 11. Utility: Porter Bayne, Lakeridge, 12. Designated Hitter: Carson Dobile, West Linn, 11.

Player of the Year: Danny Wideman, West Linn

Pitchers of the Year: Trenton Hertzog, Tualatin; Carson Boyer, West Linn

Coach of the Year: Joe Monahan, West Linn

Second Team

Infield: Elliott Wear, Lake Oswego, 12; Owen Hagerman, Tualatin, 11; Connor Reilly, Tigard, 12. Outfield: Brayden Buck, Tualatin, 12; Ollie Jones, Tigard, 12; Jace Ripp, Oregon City, 12; Jack Barss, Lakeridge, 12. First Base: Tyler Troung. Lakeridge. 12. Catcher: Carsten Lemon, Lake Oswego, 11. Jake Kotansky, Lakeridge, 12. Pitcher: Harrison Smith, Lake Oswego, 11; Elliot Wear, Lake Oswego, 11; Luke Hornback, Oregon City, 12; Zach Jaeger, Tigard, 12 Roy Espinosa, West Linn, 11. Relief Pitcher: Ryan Frye, Tigard, 11. Utility: Trenton Hertzog, Tualatin, 11. Designated Hitter: Dane Boyle, Oregon City, 10.

Honorable Mention

Outfield: Sloan Baker, West Linn, 10; Brett Ronson, West Linn, 12; Nick Costanzo, Oregon City, 12. First Base: Carson Boyer, West Linn, 12. Catcher: Gavin Thaut, West Linn, 10; Dominic Taylor, Tigard, 12. Pitcher: Cole Newton, Tualatin, 11; Cole Hawkins, West Linn, 12; Roy Espinosa, West Linn, 12; Camden McCormack, Tigard, 11; Charlie Petersen, Lakeridge, 12. Relief Pitcher: Caden Gerritz, Lake Oswego, 11; Ben Fong, Tualatin, 11.