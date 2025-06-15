Area football stars prep for Les Schwab Bowl Published 10:14 pm Sunday, June 15, 2025

West Linn's Brett Ronson will represent Team Columbia in the annual Les Schwab Bowl, set for 7 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Lewis & Clark College.

And in sports, that means it’s almost time for the annual Les Schwab Bowl.

The Northwest’s premier high school football all-star game – held every summer since 1948 – returns to Lewis & Clark College (615 S. Palatine Hill Road in Portland) for 2025, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 27.

For the fourth straight summer, the game will feature a Team Columbia vs. Team Willamette format, with rosters determined through a live draft by the coaching staffs with a mix of players from all over the state and region on both teams, as well as players from all four grade levels in high school.

There are five local players who will participate in the game, three on Team Columbia and two on Team Willamette. Team Columbia will feature: Wilsonville’s Keona Tam, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound incoming senior wide receiver, cornerback, running back, kick returner and punt returner; Wilsonville’s Luke Carli, a 6-1, 186 incoming senior wide receiver and cornerback; and West Linn’s Brett Ronson, a 6-2, 220 graduated senior defensive tackle and defensive end.

Team Willamette will feature: Lake Oswego’s Jasiah Agnimel, a 6-4, 205 incoming junior wide receiver and safety; and Lakeridge’s Adam Farrell, a 5-11, 165 graduated senior placekicker.

Tickets are available at www.lesschwabbowl.com/tickets.