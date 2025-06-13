West Linn Police Log: PPB officer crashes into mail truck and more recent calls to WLPD Published 10:40 am Friday, June 13, 2025

6/6 9:04 a.m. A caller said they found a cell phone on Haverhill Court.

6/6 10:56 a.m. A resident reported their neighbor was cutting bushes on their property. They also said their neighbor agreed when they said their lawn looked horrible.

6/6 2:20 p.m. A man asked who was responsible for upkeep of a path from Santa Anita Drive to Rosemont Ridge.

6/6 2:32 p.m. Someone told police their neighbor was feeding peanuts to squirrels.

6/6 2:47 p.m. Police were called about a tree dispute between neighbors on Conestoga Lane.

6/6 4:45 p.m. A man complained about cars parked in the cul de sac on Cheyenne Terrace.

6/6 7:09 p.m. The man called back saying the cars in the cul de sac were parked perpendicular to the curb and wanted to know what could be done about it.

6/6 8:14 p.m. A caller told police their son was locked in the bathroom at Upper Midhill Park.

6/6 9:12 p.m. A resident said someone was driving 80 mph on Buck Street. They said they went to speak with the person after they parked in the driveway and the driver seemed drunk.

6/7 3:23 p.m. A manager at Walmart reported a fight between two customers in which someone knocked over a trash can and threw items on the ground.

6/7 9:38 p.m. A caller said their child was hit by a blue Tesla while riding their scooter the day prior.

6/8 11:27 a.m. A man reported witnessing a road rage incident.

6/8 1:17 p.m. A caller said kids he believed were 12 years old were riding e-scooters when they should have been 16.

6/8 1:39 p.m. Police received multiple calls about cars without trailers parked in the boat trailer spots at Bernert Landing and the Cedaroak boat ramp.

6/8 9:38 p.m. A caller reported a green truck had been parked on Skye Parkway for a couple of weeks.

6/9 5:19 a.m. A man said loud music was coming from a gym on Willamette Falls Drive.

6/9 5:45 a.m. A man told police a woman was taking pictures of his car and screaming that she was a prostitute and he did not pay her.

6/9 9:07 a.m. A caller said a decomposing raccoon on the side of Rosemont Road smelled bad.

6/9 3:14 p.m. A man told police he thought he came into contact with a scammer and said he “now has gold jewelry.”

6/9 5:56 p.m. A loss prevention specialist at Market of Choice said someone who was previously trespassed stole from the store again.

6/9 7:35 p.m. A caller said they found what they thought was meth at the Walmart customer service desk.

6/9 9:40 p.m. A man reported 9 or 10 cars doing burnouts on Mapleton Drive.

6/10 8:45 a.m. A caller told police about overgrown weeds on a lot on Barrington Drive and said they were worried about fire danger.

6/10 10:50 a.m. A woman said her boyfriend was refusing to leave her house.

6/10 10:56 a.m. A man reported the residents at Posiedon Court removed a tree and part of the sidewalk near their property two years ago and still had not repaired it. The caller said the home had invasive plants in the yard as well.

6/10 11:05 a.m. Police took a call about fraud.

6/10 11:12 a.m. A man wanted to talk to police about a ticket his colleague got for making a u-turn in a parking lot. The man said it would be bad for business for people to get tickets like this.

6/10 2:10 p.m. A Portland police officer told WLPD he crashed his unmarked police car into a mail truck on West A Street.

6/10 5:32 p.m. A caller said they wanted police to be aware of a protest they had organized for Saturday.

6/10 9:16 p.m. Someone called police about a scooter stolen from Tanner Creek Park the previous Wednesday.

6/11 7:11 a.m. A caller said they heard what sounded like a gunshot.

6/11 7:17 a.m. A woman reported her ex-husband screamed at her and slammed his fist into her car when he was picking up their kids.

6/11 8:40 a.m. A caller told police they were missing their medication and they thought their friend might have taken the five opioid pills.

6/11 8:43 a.m. A man said he had to throw a rock at an aggressive off-leash dog on Trillium Drive to get it to stop following him.

6/11 9:01 a.m. A resident said an unknown man was sitting in a car in their driveway.

6/11 9:34 a.m. A woman had questions about neglected trees.

6/11 10:24 a.m. A caller reported speeding cars on Imperial Drive.

6/11 3:24 p.m. A resident on Kenthorpe Way said their neighbors weren’t maintaining blackberry bushes on their property and they were encroaching on their garden.

6/11 3:32 p.m. Someone told police that high school kids tipped over a port-a-potty at Willamette Primary School.

6/11 4:34 p.m. Police received a call about a woman who fell down while walking.

6/11 5:55 p.m. A caller said their father was not of sound mind and let a stranger into the house.

6/11 6:35 p.m. A man reported non-EV cars parked in the EV charging spots on Willamette Falls Drive.