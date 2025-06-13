West Linn home featured on ‘House Hunters’ hits the market
Published 3:42 pm Friday, June 13, 2025
A West Linn house that a family moving from California selected as their new home in a 2021 episode of the HGTV show “House Hunters” has hit the market.
The four-bedroom, four-bath 3,100-square-foot home on Grant Street in West Linn’s Sunset neighborhood is currently listed at $998,500.
Lake Oswego real estate agent Philip Newman, who was featured in that “House Hunters” episode, is the home’s listing agent.
One of the most unique aspects of the home is a domed grotto beneath the driveway. The open- concept kitchen boasts a monogram induction stove and farmhouse sink.
The primary bathroom features a copper bathtub, multi-jet rain shower and heated floors.