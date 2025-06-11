Indivisible Clackamas joining “No Kings” protests Saturday Published 10:08 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Clackamas County residents are planning to join a nationwide day of protest against the Trump administration on “No Kings Day” Saturday, June 14.

While nearly 2,000 protests are planned across the country on Saturday, several are taking place in Clackamas County, including at Clackamas Town Center, 19003 Beavercreek Road in Oregon City, Highway 43 in West Linn and Highway 26 in Sandy.

Indivisible Clackamas, a local branch of the nationwide Indivisible network, is organizing the protest at Clackamas Town Center, which will take place between noon and 2 p.m.

Chris Mack, a member of Indivisible Clackamas, said the group plans for the peaceful event to be well attended.

“It’s important people understand what’s happening to our democracy right now,” Mack said. “The guy in the White House is trying to establish an authoritarian form of government where the people have no say.”