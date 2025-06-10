The Top 10: West Linn Softball

Published 4:22 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

By Miles Vance

1/10
The West Linn softball team comes out to congratulate Emily Sakys (right) after her eighth-inning single beat McNary 7-6 in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs at Rosemont Ridge Middle School on Wednesday, May 28. (Miles Vance)

The best teams and the biggest games lead to the greatest memories and — hopefully — the best photos.

So here’s a look back at the top 10 best photos of the West Linn softball team from the spring 2025 season.

To see even more images from these teams, click here.

You Might Like

Print Article