The Top 10: West Linn Softball Published 4:22 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

1/10 Swipe or click to see more The West Linn softball team comes out to congratulate Emily Sakys (right) after her eighth-inning single beat McNary 7-6 in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs at Rosemont Ridge Middle School on Wednesday, May 28. (Miles Vance) 2/10 Swipe or click to see more West Linn center fielder Adison Johnston tries to make a catch during her team's 7-6 win over McNary in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs at Rosemont Ridge Middle School on Wednesday, May 28. (Miles Vance) 3/10 Swipe or click to see more The West Linn softball team battles to a 7-6 win over McNary in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs at Rosemont Ridge Middle School on Wednesday, May 28. (Miles Vance) 4/10 Swipe or click to see more 5/10 Swipe or click to see more 6/10 Swipe or click to see more 7/10 Swipe or click to see more 8/10 Swipe or click to see more 9/10 Swipe or click to see more The West Linn softball team broke through to beat Nelson 18-5 in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs at Rosemont Ridge Middle School on Monday, May 26. (Miles Vance) 10/10 Swipe or click to see more The West Linn softball team broke through to beat Nelson 18-5 in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs at Rosemont Ridge Middle School on Monday, May 26. (Miles Vance)

The best teams and the biggest games lead to the greatest memories and — hopefully — the best photos.

So here’s a look back at the top 10 best photos of the West Linn softball team from the spring 2025 season.

To see even more images from these teams, click here.