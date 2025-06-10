Indivisible West Linn to protest Trump administration Saturday Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The West Linn branch of a nationwide organization called Indivisible will join their counterparts across the country Saturday, June 14 in protesting the actions and policies of President Donald Trump and his administration.

While “No Kings” protests are scheduled for Saturday in nearly 2,000 communities across the country, the local group, Indivisible West Linn, plans to gather on Highway 43 near Starbucks between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“The protest is to symbolize opposition to the administration’s actions and policies since Jan. 20,” a leader of Indivisible West Linn said.

The West Linn branch of Indivisible formed as a group of four neighbors in December 2024. The group now numbers more than 120. While they have had a few small events in the past, attendance is gradually growing, the leader, who requested to remain anonymous, said.

“We’re hoping people see that people are willing to stand up and not (be) intimidated to do that,” the leader stated.

Other events are planned in Clackamas County and across the country for Saturday as a part of “No Kings Day.”