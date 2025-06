Slideshow: Lakeridge-West Linn Boys Lacrosse

Published 12:11 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team raced past West Linn 12-3 in the semifinals of the OHSLA state semifinals at Ida B. Wells High School on Wednesday, June 4. (Miles Vance)

Big events make for lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos, so here’s a photo gallery of the best images from the Lakeridge boys lacrosse team’s 12-3 win over West Linn in the OHSLA state semifinals at Ida B. Wells High School on Wednesday, June 4.

