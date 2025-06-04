Photos: West Linn High School’s class of 2025 receive their diplomas Published 10:22 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

1/24 Swipe or click to see more Seniors toss their caps into the air June 3 at the conclusion of West Linn’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 2/24 Swipe or click to see more Seniors toss their caps into the air June 3 at the conclusion of West Linn’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 3/24 Swipe or click to see more Chris Buttson gives his buddy, Jonah Olson, a piggyback ride June 3 during West Linn’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 4/24 Swipe or click to see more Seniors enter Veterans Memorial Coliseum June 3 during West Linn’s graduation in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 5/24 Swipe or click to see more Classmates hug each other after receiving their diplomas June 3 during West Linn’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 6/24 Swipe or click to see more Nyamma Nelson reacts after reaching her diploma June 3 during West Linn’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 7/24 Swipe or click to see more A graduate steps onto stage to receive their diploma June 3 during West Linn’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 8/24 Swipe or click to see more Preston Weller reacts during Daniel Blankenship’s speech June 3 during West Linn graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Weller was selected as the Distinguished Teacher by the senior class. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 9/24 Swipe or click to see more Daniel Blankenship, who was selected as the Distinguished Teacher by the senior class, began his speech appearing as Mr. White from Breaking Bad June 3 during West Linn graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 10/24 Swipe or click to see more Student Body President Mia Harmon delivers her speech June 3 West Linn graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 11/24 Swipe or click to see more A lone graduate with red hair sits with classmates June 3 during West Linn graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 12/24 Swipe or click to see more Seniors stand for her National Anthem June 3 during West Linn’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 13/24 Swipe or click to see more Jack Teague passes time by dancing June 3 before West Linn’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 14/24 Swipe or click to see more Danny Wideman, (left) and Hudson Hardy show their high school championship rings June 3 before West Linn’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 15/24 Swipe or click to see more Tristan Brester, a member of the jazz ensemble, wears his 2024 football championship ring while playing the trumpet June 3 during West Linn’’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 16/24 Swipe or click to see more Steven Walker, a member of the jazz ensemble, plays the bass June 3 during West Linn’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 17/24 Swipe or click to see more Families react after seeing their graduate enter Veterans Memorial Coliseum June 3 during West Linn’s graduation in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 18/24 Swipe or click to see more Families react after seeing their graduate enter Veterans Memorial Coliseum June 3 during West Linn’s graduation in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 19/24 Swipe or click to see more Grandpa Chuck Robbins blows a kiss to his granddaughter, Senior Samantha Justice, June 3 during West Linn;’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 20/24 Swipe or click to see more A graduate waves to family June 3 during West Linn’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 21/24 Swipe or click to see more Seniors in the choir program sing June 3 during West Linn’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 22/24 Swipe or click to see more Madison Owens looks at herself on her cell phone June 3 before West Linn’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 23/24 Swipe or click to see more Erin O’Malley, a French teacher at West Linn High School, takes a selfie with Brooke Thomsen, middle, and Katie Olson June 3 before graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings) 24/24 Swipe or click to see more A graduate has her portrait taken June 3 during West Linn’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings)

The tassels were turned and the caps were thrown. The West Linn High School class of 2025 received their diplomas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday, June 3.

The students were joined by West Linn-Wilsonville School District administrators and school board members. The distinguished teacher speaker, selected by the class of 2025, was chemistry teacher Daniel Blankenship. The WLHS symphonic choir and jazz ensemble performed, with seniors standing out in their bright green robes.

Beneath the lights of the coliseum, their families cheered, cried and held signs. Congratulations to the class of 2025!