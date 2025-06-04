Photos: West Linn High School’s class of 2025 receive their diplomas

Published 10:22 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

By Mac Larsen

Seniors toss their caps into the air June 3 at the conclusion of West Linn’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/West Linn Tidings)

The tassels were turned and the caps were thrown. The West Linn High School class of 2025 received their diplomas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday, June 3. 

The students were joined by West Linn-Wilsonville School District administrators and school board members. The distinguished teacher speaker, selected by the class of 2025, was chemistry teacher Daniel Blankenship. The WLHS symphonic choir and jazz ensemble performed, with seniors standing out in their bright green robes.

Beneath the lights of the coliseum, their families cheered, cried and held signs. Congratulations to the class of 2025!

 

