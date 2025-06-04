Milwaukie man pleads guilty to providing psilocybin to West Linn High School students Published 9:51 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

A 22-year-old Milwaukie man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday, June 3 to selling psilocybin to two West Linn High School students. Psilocybin is the hallucinogenic component of magic mushrooms.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, Jack Wagner faces up to 40 years in prison and 8 years supervised release plus a $2 million fine. His sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 26.

A federal indictment, which states Wagner provided the psilocybin to the minors in November 2023, notes he also possessed meth, MDMA and a firearm at the time.

The West Linn Police Department investigated the case with help from the FBI and Clackamas County Interagency Task Force.