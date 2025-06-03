West Linn to celebrate McLean House national historic designation this month Published 12:46 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The city of West Linn plans to celebrate the McLean House’s inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places with a special event Saturday, June 28. The celebration, set to take place at the McLean House at 11 a.m., will include light refreshments.

The 98-year-old McLean House was officially named to the national historic register earlier this year. Local physician Edward McLean built the colonial revival-style home for his family in 1927. The house sits along the Willamette River in West Linn’s Bolton neighborhood.

The Oregon State Advisory Committee for Historic Preservation recommended adding the McLean House to the register “for its significant association with the development of a very early prepaid healthcare organization designed to serve local millworkers and their families during the Great Depression, as well as for its architectural merit.”

The city of West Linn purchased the home from McLean in 1969.

West Linn invites community members to share stories, memories and photos of the McLean House ahead of the celebration online at yourwestlinn.com/mclean-house-stories.