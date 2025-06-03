West Linn installs new electric vehicle charger in historic Willamette area Published 5:05 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The city of West Linn recently installed the town’s second public electric vehicle charging station as part of a broader effort to expand sustainable transportation options.

The new station, which can accommodate charging two electric cars at once, is located on Willamette Falls Drive near Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Station 59.

“With this new charger, users will be able to explore the Historic Main Street and patronize the businesses in the Willamette area all while they charge up,” a press release from the city stated.

Portland General Electric’s Drive Change Fund paid for the charging station. The city has one other public charging station in front of City Hall and is planning to install a third at the West Linn Public Library.

“These public improvements support alternative fuel travel locally while also drawing in folks travelling through the area,” the city stated.