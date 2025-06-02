Published 10:21 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Linda Nelson

February 16, 1943 – March 21, 2025

Linda Nelson passed away on Friday, March 21, 2025, at the age of 82, following a long battle with dementia. She was surrounded by her devoted husband of 60 years, her two children, grandchildren, nephews, and two brothers-in-law.

Linda was born in Washington State to Leonard and Leila Smith and was the oldest of five children. She grew up in the suburbs of Seattle and attended high school in Edmonds, Washington. After graduation, she enrolled at Everett Junior College, where she met her future husband, Dave Nelson.

They were married in 1964 and soon relocated from Washington to Beaverton, Oregon. Linda graduated from Lewis & Clark College in 1965 and was hired by the Lake Oswego School District to teach in its inaugural year of Kindergarten classes.

Over the next 34 years, she dedicated herself to teaching at Lake Grove Elementary, Bryant Elementary, and Uplands Elementary schools, retiring in 1999.

After retirement, Linda traveled extensively around the world until about 2018, when her health began to decline. In her free time, she was an avid reader and passionate crafter, with an impressive collection of card-making and stamping tools.

But above all, she cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her brother David, sister Susan, husband Dave, children Matthew and Kimberly, and grandchildren Justin, Krysta, Ryan, and Brandon.

A memorial service will be held on June 14, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Tigard United Methodist Church.