West Linn girls place second at girls 6A state track Published 5:56 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Athletes compete in the 2025 state track and field meet at Hayward Field in Eugene on Saturday, May 31. (Miles Vance) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more West Linn's Eleanor Wyatt races in the 800 meters during the 2025 state track and field meet at Hayward Field in Eugene on Saturday, May 31. (Miles Vance)

You’ve seen the highlights.

You’ve read the headlines.

But there was still more greatness at the Class 6A girls state track and field meet, held Friday and Saturday, May 30-31, at Hayward Field.

West Linn battled to second place in the meet, finishing with 52 points to trail just Jesuit’s 54.5 points in the field of 39 teams. Lakeridge’s girls took ninth overall, while Lake Oswego placed 11th.

In addition to West Linn senior Hayden Williams-Downing’s state title in the javelin – you can read about that on the sports page of the West Linn Tidings website – the Lions saw junior Reese Jensen take third in the 400 meters at 55.65 and seventh in the 200 at 25.50.

“I didn’t have any goals based off times. I was just trying to get out (quickly),” Jensen said of her 400. “I knew that (Newberg champion Sophia Castaneda) was going to be ahead of me, so my goal was just to (stay as close as possible).”

Other West Linn highlights included: the 4×400 relay team of junior Tayanah Balensifer, senior Sabrina Noce, Williams-Downing and Jensen took second at 3:55.61; freshman Eleanor Wyatt finished fourth in the 1,500 with a PR of 4:33.73 and fourth in the 800 with a PR of 2:12.36; and Williams-Downing finished fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles at 45.43.

Lakeridge’s efforts were led by senior Chloe Huyler and her wins in the 3,000 and 1,500 – you can read about that on the sports page of the Lake Oswego Review website – but her twin sister Hannah Huyler made her mark at state, too.

Hannah Huyler ran to third place in the 3,000 meters with a time of 9:56.98, then came back to finish fifth in the 1,500 at 4:34.89.

Lake Oswego’s efforts were highlighted by its win in the last event of the state meet – the 4×400 relay. There, LO sophomore Arie Thomas, freshman Matilda Foster, senior Sofie Howard and senior Marina Turpen sped to victory with a winning time of 3:55.08, a time that edged top-seeded West Linn by less than half a second.

“As a senior, this was my last shot, so to go out on top with my team is a dream come true,” said Howard. “We worked really hard for that moment, so it was really special to finish my high school career as a state champion.”

Other Lake Oswego highlights included: Thomas stepped up to take third in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a PR of 43.36; Howard raced to sixth in the 800 at 2:15.90; senior Berit Ballew took sixth in the pole vault with a mark of 10-10.25; and Turpen ran to eighth in the 200 at 25.67.