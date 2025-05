Oregon high school baseball 2025 state tournament brackets Published 10:00 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The Oregon high school baseball state tournaments are here with rankings frozen for all but Class 5A.

In 6A, South Salem grabbed the No. 1 seed while Marist Catholic is the top squad in 4A. Blanchet Catholic headlines 3A and Umpqua Valley Christian will be the favorite in 2A/1A. Class 5A rankings freeze on Saturday, May 24.

The baseball state tournaments will culminate at locations to be determined and will all take place on June 7.

Until then, keep it locked here for updates to the bracket throughout the next two weeks. You can check out the state softball brackets here as well.

Class 6A

Round two, May 28

No. 16 Sheldon at No. 1 South Salem, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Grant at No. 8 Roseburg, 4:30 p.m.

No. 12 Sandy at No. 5 Jesuit, 5 p.m.

No. 13 Sprague at No. 4 Sherwood, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Grants Pass at No. 3 Central Catholic, 5 p.m. University of Portland

No. 11 Sunset at No. 6 Clackamas, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Tualatin at No. 7 McMinnville, 5:30 p.m. Patton Middle School

No. 18 South Medford at No. 2 West Linn, 5 p.m. May 29

Round one, May 26

No. 1 South Salem 8, No. 32 Beaverton 3

No. 16 Sheldon 3, No. 17 Barlow 2

No. 9 Grant 6, No. 24 Forest Grove 0

No. 8 Roseburg 4, No. 25 Tigard 0

No. 5 Jesuit 9, No. 28 Lincoln 0

No. 12 Sandy 5, No. 21 North Medford 0

No. 13 Sprague 13, No. 20 Lake Oswego 2

No. 4 Sherwood 4, No. 29 West Salem 1

No. 3 Central Catholic 12, No. 30 Century 0 (5 innings)

No. 14 Grants Pass 8, No. 19 Lakeridge 0

No. 11 Sunset 3, No. 22 Nelson 0

No. 6 Clackamas 2, No. 27 Westview 0

No. 7 McMinnville 5, No. 26 Aloha 4 (8 innings)

No. 10 Tualatin 6, No. 23 Willamette 0

No. 18 South Medford 3, No. 15 Ida B. Wells 2

No. 2 West Linn 8, No. 31 Newberg 3

Class 5A

Quarterfinals, May 30

No. 8 Corvallis at No. 1 Wilsonville, 5 p.m.

No. 13 Dallas at No. 5 Summit, 5 p.m.

No. 6 La Salle Prep at No. 3 Canby, 5 p.m.

No. 10 West Albany at No. 2 Thurston, 5 p.m.

Round one, May 27

No. 1 Wilsonville 9, No. 16 Churchill 2

No. 8 Corvallis 7, No. 9 Bend 4

No. 5 Summit 3, No. 12 Hood River Valley 0

No. 13 Dallas 11, No. 4 Ridgeview 10

No. 3 Canby 7, No. 14 North Eugene 0

No. 6 La Salle Prep 4, No. 11 Silverton 3

No. 10 West Albany 5, No. 7 Crater 4

No. 2 Thurston 6, No. 15 Putnam 1

Class 4A

Quarterfinals, May 30

No. 8 Molalla at No. 1 Marist Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Henley at No. 4 Newport, 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 Philomath at No. 3 Scappoose, TBD

No. 7 Pendleton/Nixyaawii at No. 2 Junction City, 5:30 p.m.

Round one, May 27

No. 1 Marist Catholic 5, No. 16 North Marion/Gervais 4

No. 8 Molalla 5, No. 9 Hidden Valley/New Hope Christian 4

No. 5 Henley 12, No. 12 La Grande 2 (6 innings)

No. 4 Newport 4, No. 13 Gladstone 0

No. 3 Scappoose 4, No. 14 Stayton 1

No. 6 Philomath 2, No. 11 Tillamook 0

No. 7 Pendleton/Nixyaawii 8, No. 10 North Bend 0

No. 2 Junction City 8, No. 15 The Dalles/Dufur 3

Play-in games

North Bend 2, Phoenix 1

North Marion 11, St. Helens 2

Gladstone 1, Baker/Powder Valley 0

Stayton 7, Marshfield 1

Class 3A

Round two, May 28

No. 16 Yamhill-Carlton at No. 1 Blanchet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

No. 9 Santiam Christian at No. 8 Burns/Crane, 4 p.m.

No. 12 La Pine at No. 5 Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

No. 20 Banks at No. 4 Taft, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Lakeview at No. 3 Warrenton, 4 p.m.

No. 11 Vale at No. 6 North Valley, 4:30 p.m.

No. 10 Horizon Christian at No. 7 South Umpqua, 4:30 p.m.

No. 15 Creswell at No. 2 Cascade Christian, 5 p.m.

Round one, May 26

No. 16 Yamhill-Carlton 8, No. 16 Brookings-Harbor 2

No. 20 Banks 8, No. 13 McLoughlin 7

No. 14 Lakeview 3, No. 19 Glide 0

No. 15 Creswell 3, No. 18 Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 2

Class 2A/1A

Round two, May 28

No. 16 Lost River at No. 1 Umpqua Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Culver at No. 8 Irrigon, 4 p.m.

No. 12 Lowell at No. 5 Myrtle Point/Pacific, 5 p.m.

No. 13 Country Christian/North Clackamas Christian at No. 4 Knappa, 4 p.m.

No. 19 Portland Christian at No. 3 Clatskanie, 4:30 p.m.

No. 22 Crosspoint Christian at No. 6 Reedsport, 5 p.m.

No. 10 St. Paul at No. 7 Monroe/Alsea, 4:30 p.m.

No. 15 Heppner/Ione at No. 2 Kennedy, 4:30 p.m.

Round one, May 26

No. 16 Lost River 7, No. 17 Oakridge 1

No. 12 Lowell 8, No. 21 Gaston 5

No. 13 Country Christian/North Clackamas Christian 10, No. 20 Grant Union/Prairie City/Monument 2

No. 19 Portland Christian 15, No. 14 Union/Cove 14 (8 innings)

No. 22 Crosspoint Christian 10, No. 11 Regis 0

No. 15 Heppner/Ione 6, No. 18 Illinois Valley 3