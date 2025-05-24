West Linn’s Steinberg, Chiang, Huberty win district tennis Published 9:46 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

The Lions won the biggest battles.

But the Lakers and Pacers took their fair share of skirmishes, too.

In the end, the West Linn boys tennis team grabbed singles and doubles championships at the Three Rivers League district tournament – held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, May 14-16, at Portland Tennis Center – while the Lakers nabbed three berths to state and the Pacers two.

The Class 6A state tournament is set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 22-24, at the Babette Horenstein Tennis Center in Beaverton.

Looking ahead to state, West Linn senior Zach Steinberg, the TRL singles champion, said he’ll be ready.

“I’m ready for all the competition at state,” Steinberg said. “I’ve had some good wins out there … but I don’t really care what my seed is. Seeds don’t matter that much. I’m bringing it no matter where I’m placed in that bracket.”

Likewise, Steinberg’s teammates Perin Huberty and Rhyson Chiang – they won the TRL doubles crown – vowed to take their best shot at state.

“I think if we play our game, we could go all the way,” said Huberty, a junior. “We’ve just got to come out and be confident and keep lifting each other up.”

“Whenever I get down, (Huberty’s) like ‘Let’s go. We’ve got the next one,’” Chiang said. “This is a lot of fun. It’s up there.”

Steinberg, the top seed, won four straight times in straight sets to claim his first title, knocking off second-seeded Tigard freshman Camden Board 6-3, 6-1 in the finale.

“I felt amazing,” Steinberg said after his victory. “I was kind of nervous at first. I saw Camden play yesterday and … he was playing amazing, but I trusted all the work I put in and I executed well today. I kept my head up, and most importantly, my mental game was really good and obviously, I was really excited to win the district final.”

Also headed to state in singles are Lakeridge senior Cooper Wyngarden and Lake Oswego freshman Sam Eder; the second-seeded Wyngarden beat the fourth-seeded Eder 6-2, 6-0 to secure third place.

In doubles, the top-seeded Chiang and Huberty won four straight times in straight sets to take the TRL doubles crown, a run capped by their 6-3, 6-4 win over Lake Oswego junior James Cui and his sophomore teammate Jaeyun Lee.

“I thought that we were able to capitalize at the net a lot,” Chiang said. “When I get a good serve or someone hit a good return, we finished it pretty well.”

“We were just trying to come in and play our game, never get too down,” Huberty said. “We were kind of thinking, ‘It’s just seeding so we’re going to just come out and have fun today.’”

For their part, Lee and Cui promised to come back strong at the state tournament.

“We think we have a good chance to be one of the top seeds and eventually get to the finals to play (Chiang and Huberty) again,” Cui said.

“The biggest thing, I think, is just being safe,” Lee added. “A lot of our shots, we tried to hit in the corner, like amazing shots, and I feel like we’ll do better if we just let them (make mistakes).”

Also headed to state in doubles are Lake Oswego’s third-seeded seniors Robert Evenson and Ryan Alavi, and Lakeridge’s fourth-seeded sophomore Brayden Lee and his freshman partner Yuxuan (Sean) Xiao; Evenson and Alavi knocked off Lee and Xiao 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to secure third place.