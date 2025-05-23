Photos: West Linn summer market season begins in Willamette Published 9:25 am Friday, May 23, 2025

It’s officially summer market season in West Linn!

The Wednesdays in Willamette Summer Market, organized by the Historic Willamette Main Street organization, opened May 21. It takes place from 4-8 p.m. each Wednesday through Sept. 10 on Willamette Falls Drive between 12th Street and 15th Street.

West Linn’s Summer Market gives community members the chance to explore produce from local farmers, artisanal breads and baked goods, handmade crafts, locally-made libations from several distilleries and breweries and plenty more.