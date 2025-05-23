Photos: West Linn summer market season begins in Willamette
Published 9:25 am Friday, May 23, 2025
1 of 8
Marketgoers enjoyed the nice weather at West Linn's Willamette Summer Market (Jonathan House/West Linn Tidings)
Rio Koviak, owner of Nomadic Threads PDX, a travelling vintage store, fixes up clothing at West Linn's Willamette Summer Market (Jonathan House/West Linn Tidings)
Deb Meyer of Choux Pastries talks about how she creates her macarons at West Linn's Willamette Summer Market (Jonathan House/West Linn Tidings)
Locally made greeting cards were on display at the Pop Marks Cards table at West Linn's Willamette Summer Market (Jonathan House/West Linn Tidings)
Cindy Buck and Barry Bronson of Esotico help a customer make a purchase of handcrafted pasta at West Linn's Willamette Summer Market (Jonathan House/West Linn Tidings)
Marketgoers check out the Friends of the Willamette Wetlands table at West Linn's Willamette Summer Market (Jonathan House/West Linn Tidings)
Families enjoyed the nice weather (and pets) at West Linn's Willamette Summer Market (Jonathan House/West Linn Tidings)
Artist Christopher Truax had numerous pieces on display, including this "Best in Show" bowling trophy that he crafted, during West Linn's Willamette Summer Market (Jonathan House/West Linn Tidings)
It’s officially summer market season in West Linn!
The Wednesdays in Willamette Summer Market, organized by the Historic Willamette Main Street organization, opened May 21. It takes place from 4-8 p.m. each Wednesday through Sept. 10 on Willamette Falls Drive between 12th Street and 15th Street.
West Linn’s Summer Market gives community members the chance to explore produce from local farmers, artisanal breads and baked goods, handmade crafts, locally-made libations from several distilleries and breweries and plenty more.