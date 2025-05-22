West Linn police are still looking for missing elderly woman Published 11:50 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

The West Linn Police Department continues to search for Judith Roberts, an 81-year-old woman who was first reported missing on Friday, May 16.

The police department said Roberts, who has cognitive issues and is considered endangered, was last seen on the Oregon coast heading southbound on Highway 101 that Friday, but has yet to be found. Roberts is described as a white woman with short grey hair and glasses, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 100 pounds. Her car was identified as a Volkswagen Jetta. To provide information on her whereabouts, call 911 or LOCOM dispatch at 503-635-0238 and reference case number 25-2897.